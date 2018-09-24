Colts' Eric Ebron: Five receptions in Sunday's loss
Ebron had five receptions for 33 yards on 11 targets in Sunday's loss at Philadelphia.
Ebron saw increased activity with Jack Doyle out with a hip injury as he led the team in targets. He played a season-high 52 snaps on offense and went out on routes on 41 plays, according to Pro Football Focus. Ebron had just 6.6 yards per reception, so he didn't capitalize on the opportunity. However, he could be set for another large role in the offense next week against Houston if Doyle remains out.
