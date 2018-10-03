Ebron (knee) was a full participant for the second straight day Tuesday.

As notable as Ebron's participation are the receivers that did not practice. Both T.Y. Hilton (chest/hamstring) and Jack Doyle (hip) did not take the field. Those two have been traditionally top targets and targeted often when healthy in 2018, so we could see a third consecutive week of double-digit targets for Ebron on Thursday against the Patriots.

