Colts' Eric Ebron: Gets downfield in win
Ebron brought in three of four targets for 47 yards in the Colts' 27-24 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Ebron showed off his downfield chops with a 30-yard reception, his longest on the young season. The 26-year-old tight end has logged a relatively modest 11 targets through three games, and he's only been able to flash his red-zone prowess on one occasion, finding the end zone Week 2. Nevertheless, Ebron's past success in this offense and Jacoby Brissett's considerably improved play early this season offers reason for optimism that even more productive days are ahead. Ebron will look to build on Sunday's numbers in a fantasy-friendly matchup against the Raiders in Week 4.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...