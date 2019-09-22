Ebron brought in three of four targets for 47 yards in the Colts' 27-24 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Ebron showed off his downfield chops with a 30-yard reception, his longest on the young season. The 26-year-old tight end has logged a relatively modest 11 targets through three games, and he's only been able to flash his red-zone prowess on one occasion, finding the end zone Week 2. Nevertheless, Ebron's past success in this offense and Jacoby Brissett's considerably improved play early this season offers reason for optimism that even more productive days are ahead. Ebron will look to build on Sunday's numbers in a fantasy-friendly matchup against the Raiders in Week 4.