Ebron (quad) returned to a full practice Thursday.

Ebron sat out Wednesday's session, but his return to a full practice Thursday suggests that his absence was maintenance-related. A disappointing one-catch effort in Week 15 aside, Ebron has been one of the better fantasy options at the tight end position this season, having logged 59 catches on 99 targets for 662 yards and 12 TDs in 14 games. He's an obvious bounce-back candidate Sunday against the Giants.

