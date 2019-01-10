Ebron (hip) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs after practicing fully Thursday.

After being limited at practice Wednesday, the tight end graduated to a full session Thursday, paving the way for him to be a go this weekend. In 17 outings this past season, including the playoffs, Ebron racked up a fantasy-friendly 15 TDs. He'll be working Saturday against a Kansas City defense that was 31st in the league in terms of passing yardage and allowed 30 TDs through the air in 2018.