Ebron had four receptions for 27 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

A week after getting 12 targets, but making just five receptions, Ebron saw his involvement in the passing game dialed back a bit. He played on just 43% of the offense's snaps (27 of 66), down from 61% the week before. It looks like he's back to his usual role where he gets four to five targets per game with a steady red zone presence.