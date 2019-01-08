Colts' Eric Ebron: Held out with hip issue
Ebron was held out of Tuesday's walk-through due to a hip injury.
Ebron missed eight games combined in his first three seasons as a pro but hasn't been a DNP for any contest the past two years, despite the occasional appearance on the injury report. According to Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis, the Colts are holding true practices Wednesday and Thursday, which should help shed some light on Ebron's status. While his yardage totals have wavered from game-to-game since the team's Week 9 bye, Ebron still reached the end zone seven times in nine games during that stretch, including a six-yard TD to kick off the scoring in the Colts' wild-card win at Houston.
