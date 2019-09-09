Colts' Eric Ebron: Just one reception Sunday
Ebron had one reception for eight yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. He was targeted once in the red zone, but couldn't hold on to a potential touchdown catch in the end zone.
Ebron appeared to catch a touchdown and the Colts challenged the play, but replay showed he wasn't controlling the ball before rolling out of bounds. Neither Jack Doyle (two targets) nor Ebron played a big part in the Indy passing game, but at least Ebron was targeted in the end zone. Doyle played more snaps on offense (43) than Ebron (25), which continues a pattern when both were on the field last year. However, Ebron still looks like a primary red-zone target.
