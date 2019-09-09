Ebron had one reception for eight yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. He was targeted once in the red zone, but couldn't hold on to a potential touchdown catch in the end zone.

Ebron appeared to catch a touchdown and the Colts challenged the play, but replay showed he wasn't controlling the ball before rolling out of bounds. Neither Jack Doyle (two targets) nor Ebron played a big part in the Indy passing game, but at least Ebron was targeted in the end zone. Doyle played more snaps on offense (43) than Ebron (25), which continues a pattern when both were on the field last year. However, Ebron still looks like a primary red-zone target.