Play

Ebron had two receptions for 16 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.

Ebron played just 24 snaps on offense (compared to Jack Doyle's 54 snaps) as he didn't see a big increase in playing time despite the absence of T.Y. Hilton. Ebron remains a red zone target, but he's a boom or bust fantasy option due to few consistent targets.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories