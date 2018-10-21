Ebron caught three of seven targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 37-5 win over Buffalo.

The good news? Ebron was far and away the leader in targets, as no other Colt was the intended receiver on more than four of quarterback Andrew Luck's 23 passes. Unfortunately, none of Luck's four touchdown passes were directed at Ebron, as Erik Swoope was the only Indianapolis tight end to find pay dirt in this one. Even with Jack Doyle (hip) sidelined, Ebron's week-to-week workload has varied dramatically. He has six touchdowns in seven games ahead of a Week 8 matchup with the Raiders.