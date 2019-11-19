Play

Ebron (ankle) was listed as a non-participant Tuesday on the Colts' estimated practice report.

Due to the short turnaround for the Thursday night game against the Texans, the Colts held a walk-through session Tuesday rather than a traditional practice. With Ebron now garnering a "DNP" designation on the Colts' first two practice reports of Week 12, there's some reason to fear an absence Thursday. Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether or not Ebron carries an injury tag into the matchup with Houston.

