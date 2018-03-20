Colts' Eric Ebron: Lands deal in Indy
The Colts and Ebron reached agreement on a two-year contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Selected 10th overall by the Lions in the 2014 draft, Ebron was unable to uphold lofty expectations, despite earning at least 52 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the last three seasons. If one cherry picks his best marks in each category, the line reads 61 catches (in 2016) on 86 targets (2017) for 711 yards (2016) and five touchdowns (2015). Overall, he averaged just 7.2 YPT and caught a TD every 16.9 receptions as a Lion, but working in his favor with the Colts will be the attention paid to No. 1 tight end Jack Doyle by opposing defenses. If Andrew Luck (shoulder) is able to play a majority of the upcoming campaign, Ebron could benefit further in weekly box scores.
