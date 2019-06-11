Ebron (groin) took part in individual drills and positional work Tuesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Ebron missed time during OTAs after undergoing offseason groin surgery, but he wasn't expected to miss a ton of time. The tight end's partial inclusion in Tuesday's minicamp session would seem to further that notion. With Jack Doyle (hip) expected to be ready in short order as well, the Colts will have two pass-catching weapons at tight end heading into 2019, who will likely eat into each other's production.