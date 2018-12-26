Ebron (concussion) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Though Ebron is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, the fact that he'll practice in a limited fashion Wednesday indicates that he's making progress on that front. The tight end -- who has scored 12 TDs in 15 games to date -- will now look to gain medical clearance in advance of Sunday night's win-or-go home season finale against the Titans.

More News
Our Latest Stories