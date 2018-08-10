Colts' Eric Ebron: Little activity in Colts preseason debut
Ebron did not have a reception and was not targeted in Thursday's preseason win at Seattle. However, he did work with the first-team offense as the No. 2 tight end. However, he's been heavily targeted in training camp according to Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star.
We wouldn't read too much into the first preseason game as Ebron is a veteran who was signed to a two-year, $13 million contract. His spot on the offense is likely secure and his role may not emerge until the regular season. He has upside with Andrew Luck healthy as he could emerge as one of the top few receiving options amid an inexperienced receiving corps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR busts to avoid
Heath Cummings looks at three receivers you may be dropping before they help your Fantasy...
-
Breaking down WR ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for receivers heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...