Colts' Eric Ebron: Little activity in Colts preseason debut

Ebron did not have a reception and was not targeted in Thursday's preseason win at Seattle. However, he did work with the first-team offense as the No. 2 tight end. However, he's been heavily targeted in training camp according to Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star.

We wouldn't read too much into the first preseason game as Ebron is a veteran who was signed to a two-year, $13 million contract. His spot on the offense is likely secure and his role may not emerge until the regular season. He has upside with Andrew Luck healthy as he could emerge as one of the top few receiving options amid an inexperienced receiving corps.