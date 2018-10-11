Ebron (shin/quad/ankle/knee) didn't practice Thursday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

With a quartet of listed injury issues, it's clear that Ebron came out of Week 5's action with his share of aches and pains. The tight end nonetheless toughed things out this past Thursday against the Patriots, en route to hauling nine of 15 targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while logging 59 of a possible 83 snaps on offense. What Ebron is able to do at practice Friday will be telling with regard to his Week 6 status. If he is able to suit up this weekend, there's potential for another big volume outing, with both Jack Doyle (hip) and T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) expected to be out Sunday.

