Ebron (concussion/knee) was officially limited at practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Ebron's return to practice Thursday is a step in the right direction and he "has a real chance to play" Sunday night against the Titans, per Bowen. Given the playoff implications of the Colts' Week 17 contest, Ebron will no doubt push to play this weekend, but ultimately his status hinges on progressing fully through the NFL's concussion protocol.

More News
Our Latest Stories