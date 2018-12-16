Colts' Eric Ebron: Makes one catch
Ebron caught one of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Cowboys.
Ebron surprisingly finished with just three targets, but he hardly made the most of his looks. He had a drop on a play that should have resulted in a big gain and took a big shot on another deep pass. Ebron rolled into the game with 19 catches and three touchdowns over his last three, so this dud performance in a favorable matchup on paper is a bit disappointing. He'll look to get back on track next Sunday against the Giants.
