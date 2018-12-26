Ebron (concussion/knee) did not practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Ebron, who is also dealing with a knee issue, was forced out of last Sunday's game against the Giants and subsequently placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. For his part, Stephen Holder of The Athletic feels "very, very optimistic" about the tight end's Week 17 status, suggesting he gets the sense that Ebron's concussion symptoms have subsided to the point that he could practice Thursday.

