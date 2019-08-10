Colts' Eric Ebron: Missing time with lower leg injury
Ebron is dealing with a lower leg injury, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Ebron didn't play in Thursday's preseason contest with what head coach Frank Reich described as an "ankle/foot" injury. The lack of proper distinction likely means the injury isn't serious, however his status is worth monitoring with Jack Doyle (oblique) shedding a minor injury of his own in recent days.
