Play

The Colts officially placed Ebron (ankles) on injured reserve Monday.

Reports surfaced earlier Monday that Ebron would requiring season-ending surgery on both ankles, so the move to IR is merely a formality. With Ebron out of the picture, Jack Doyle is the clear No. 1 tight end for the Colts moving forward, while Mo Alie-Cox should be in store for more work in two-tight-end sets. The Colts also added another body at the position in a corresponding move, signing free agent Ross Travis to provide additional depth.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories