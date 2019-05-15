Colts' Eric Ebron: Not expected to miss much time
Ebron (groin) may be limited during offseason practices, but he isn't expected to miss significant time, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.
Ebron seems to be on track for full participation at the start of training camp, as he had surgery the first week of April and has already progressed to a point that could allow for some level of activity during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Jack Doyle (hip) is also expected to be ready for the start of training camp, creating more competition for snaps and targets than Ebron faced throughout much of his breakout 2018 campaign. Andrew Luck has long shown a preference for his tight ends in the red zone, but he could look toward other positions a bit more often in 2019 after the team signed 6-foot-4 wideout Devin Funchess to a one-year, $10 million contract.
