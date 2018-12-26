Ebron (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Initial reports suggested that the tight would log a limited session, but it appears as though he'll be listed as a non-participant on the Colts' first practice report of Week 17. With Ebron still in the NFL's concussion protocol, the Colts have added Erik Swoope to their practice squad to add more insurance at tight end. Swoope would likely be promoted to the active roster if it's apparent Ebron won't be ready to go for Sunday's all-important matchup with the Titans.

More News
Our Latest Stories