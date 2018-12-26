Colts' Eric Ebron: Not practicing Wednesday
Ebron (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Initial reports suggested that the tight would log a limited session, but it appears as though he'll be listed as a non-participant on the Colts' first practice report of Week 17. With Ebron still in the NFL's concussion protocol, the Colts have added Erik Swoope to their practice squad to add more insurance at tight end. Swoope would likely be promoted to the active roster if it's apparent Ebron won't be ready to go for Sunday's all-important matchup with the Titans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...