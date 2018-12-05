Ebron doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Ebron was held out of practice last Wednesday with a back injury, but he returned to full participation the following day and ended up catching 10 of 16 targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Jaguars. Barring any report of a new injury, he should be headed for another heavy workload Week 14 against a Houston defense that's tied for the eighth most receiving yards (852) allowed to tight end. Ebron is averaging 11 targets in six games with Jack Doyle (IR-kidney) out of the lineup this season.

