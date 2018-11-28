Colts' Eric Ebron: Not spotted at practice
Ebron doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
The Colts have a few players sitting out practice without any reported injury, leading Andrew Walker of the team's official site to speculate that some key contributors may be getting a rest day. We'll have a better read on the situation Wednesday afternoon when the team releases its initial injury report for Sunday's game in Jacksonville. With Jack Doyle (knee) out for the season, Indianapolis will need Ebron at full strength for a December playoff push. The 25-year-old tight end averaged 52.8 snaps and 10.0 targets per contest when Doyle missed five games with a hip injury Weeks 3-7, though there was some overlap with T.Y. Hilton and Marlon Mack (concussion) also missing games.
