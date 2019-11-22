Ebron (ankle) secured four of five targets for 44 yards in the Colts' 20-17 loss to the Texans on Thursday.

Ebron paced the Colts' pass-catching corps in both receptions and receiving yardage, but on a night when Jacoby Brissett threw for just 129 yards, that didn't exactly equate to impressive numbers. The veteran tight end has no fewer than four catches in three straight games, his most productive multi-game stretch of the campaign. Ebron will look to continue his surge versus the Titans in a Week 13 divisional matchup, a week from Sunday.