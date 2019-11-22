Colts' Eric Ebron: Paces pass catchers in Week 12 loss
Ebron (ankle) secured four of five targets for 44 yards in the Colts' 20-17 loss to the Texans on Thursday.
Ebron paced the Colts' pass-catching corps in both receptions and receiving yardage, but on a night when Jacoby Brissett threw for just 129 yards, that didn't exactly equate to impressive numbers. The veteran tight end has no fewer than four catches in three straight games, his most productive multi-game stretch of the campaign. Ebron will look to continue his surge versus the Titans in a Week 13 divisional matchup, a week from Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...
-
WR Preview: Play Hilton if he plays?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including...