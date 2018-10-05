Colts' Eric Ebron: Pair of touchdowns in breakout effort
Ebron brought in nine of 15 targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' 38-24 loss to the Patriots on Thursday.
Ebron posted team highs in receptions, receiving yardage and targets in the absence of both Jack Doyle (hip) and T.Y. Hilton (hamstring). The oft-maligned tight end brought in touchdown passes of 14 and one yard from Andrew Luck, giving him an impressive five scores through five games to open his Colts career. Despite his occasional issues with catch rate, Ebron remains a relatively high-upside tight end option in all formats, especially when other key pieces of the offense are sidelined. Ebron will look to continue producing against the Jets in a Week 6 battle.
