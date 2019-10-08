Colts' Eric Ebron: Picks up just eight yards
Ebron caught one of four targets for eight yards during Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.
Ebron has now been held to a single catch in three of five contests this season and, while he's scored twice, he has yet to top 50 yards receiving in a game -- something he did seven times to go along with 13 touchdowns in 2018. The Colts are a more balanced operation with Jacoby Brissett under center and were downright run-heavy Sunday against Kansas City, so expectations should be tempered. The passing game should offer a few more opportunities in Week 7 against the Texans, an opponent that features a strong run defense, but has been exposed in the passing game.
