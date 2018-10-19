Ebron is expected to pick up another start at tight end Sunday against the Bills with Jack Doyle (hip) ruled out for another game, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Over the past four games Doyle has sat out, Ebron has hauled in 23 of 43 targets for 249 yards and four touchdowns, making him one of the top fantasy options at tight end during that span. He should make for a quality play again this week in most season-long formats, though his overall upside could be capped to some extent by the return of top wideout T.Y. Hilton from a two-game absence. Ebron has done the bulk of his damage over the two contests Hilton had missed, logging 13 catches on 22 targets for 176 yards and three scores.