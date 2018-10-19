Colts' Eric Ebron: Poised for another start
Ebron is expected to pick up another start at tight end Sunday against the Bills with Jack Doyle (hip) ruled out for another game, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Over the past four games Doyle has sat out, Ebron has hauled in 23 of 43 targets for 249 yards and four touchdowns, making him one of the top fantasy options at tight end during that span. He should make for a quality play again this week in most season-long formats, though his overall upside could be capped to some extent by the return of top wideout T.Y. Hilton from a two-game absence. Ebron has done the bulk of his damage over the two contests Hilton had missed, logging 13 catches on 22 targets for 176 yards and three scores.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....