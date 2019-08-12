Ebron (leg) returned to practice Monday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

After missing the preseason opener, Ebron could make a brief appearance Saturday against the Browns, or perhaps the following weekend against Chicago. His recent absence was attributed to a lower leg injury rather than the groin issue that required offseason surgery. Fellow tight end Jack Doyle returned to practice Saturday after also missing the preseason opener.

