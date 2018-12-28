Ebron (concussion/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Titans after practicing fully Friday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Ebron progressed from a limited practice session Thursday to full-go Friday and the Colts are optimistic that the tight end will be cleared by an independent neurologist Saturday. Assuming that's the case, Ebron -- who has scored 12 touchdowns in 15 games to date -- will merit fantasy consideration in Sunday's night's win-or-go-home showdown versus Tennessee.