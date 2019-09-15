Colts' Eric Ebron: Records opening drive TD
Ebron caught three of four targets for an output of 25 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 19-17 win against the Titans.
Ebron hauled in a three-yard, opening-drive touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett, providing the 26-year-old with his first receiving score of 2019 after accounting for 13 last year, the third most ever for a Super Bowl Era tight end. His touchdown dependence is becoming more and more apparent, as Ebron has averaged fewer than three receptions and 30 receiving yards per game over his past seven regular-season and playoff appearances. Week 3 brings a matchup against an Atlanta defense that deploys former Pro Bowler Deion Jones -- the best coverage linebacker in the NFL during the 2017 season, according to Pro Football Focus.
