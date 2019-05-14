Ebron underwent surgery for a groin injury and remains on the mend, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

There hasn't been any indication that Ebron is expected to miss regular-season action because of the issue. He broke out in 2018 in his first season with the Colts, posting career-high marks in all of the major receiving categories, and should be in line for a big follow-up campaign in 2019, though Jack Doyle's (hip) return could lessen Ebron's outlook.

