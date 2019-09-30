Ebron had one reception for a 48-yard touchdown on five targets in Sunday's loss against Oakland.

Ebron struggled most of the game as he had three drops, according to Pro Football Focus. He also played on just 27 of the offense's 77 snaps, compared to Jack Doyle playing on 56 snaps. Ebron could have a larger red zone role if T.Y. Hilton remains out with a quad injury, but it doesn't look like he'll necessarily get more snaps or targets as the Colts distributed Hilton's playing time evenly across the receiving corps.