Ebron caught four of seven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-34 loss to the Jets.

Ebron ate into the Jets' lead in the third quarter, cutting up the field for an 18-yard touchdown grab. It was Ebron's fourth touchdown in three games and he's scored in all but one contest this season. He has now already surpassed his previous career high for touchdowns in a season. The absence of starter Jack Doyle and top target T.Y. Hilton are certainly factors in Ebron's recent spike in targets, but he looks to be Andrew Luck's favorite target in the red zone regardless. He'll have his hands full on Sunday against a Bills defense that has surrendered just nine touchdown passes through six weeks.