Colts' Eric Ebron: Reels in touchdown
Ebron caught four of seven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-34 loss to the Jets.
Ebron ate into the Jets' lead in the third quarter, cutting up the field for an 18-yard touchdown grab. It was Ebron's fourth touchdown in three games and he's scored in all but one contest this season. He has now already surpassed his previous career high for touchdowns in a season. The absence of starter Jack Doyle and top target T.Y. Hilton are certainly factors in Ebron's recent spike in targets, but he looks to be Andrew Luck's favorite target in the red zone regardless. He'll have his hands full on Sunday against a Bills defense that has surrendered just nine touchdown passes through six weeks.
More News
-
Colts' Eric Ebron: Cleared to play Week 6•
-
Colts' Eric Ebron: Practices fully, but listed as questionable•
-
Colts' Eric Ebron: Back at practice•
-
Colts' Eric Ebron: Logs another missed practice•
-
Colts' Eric Ebron: Banged up after big game•
-
Colts' Eric Ebron: Pair of touchdowns in breakout effort•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...