Colts' Eric Ebron: Returns from ankle injury

Ebron (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Ebron had been sidelined the past few days with an ankle injury, but he's returning just in time to make an appearance Monday against the Ravens. Although Andrew Luck didn't look his way in the Colts' preseason opener, Ebron still has plenty of time to demonstrate a rapport with the quarterback. Still, Ebron will have to contend with Jack Doyle for reps, making the situation one to watch as the season draws closer.

More News
Our Latest Stories