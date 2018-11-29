Ebron (back) practiced fully Thursday.

The tight end's return to a full session Thursday suggests that Wednesday's absence was maintenance-related. With Ebron slated to play Sunday against the Jaguars, he profiles as one of the more appealing fantasy options at his position in Week 13. Not only has he scored 11 TDs in as many game this season, but Ebron's weekly floor (in terms of snaps and targets) should be boosted by the placement of Jack Doyle (kidney) on IR.

