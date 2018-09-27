Ebron (shoulder/knee) practiced fully Thursday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Ebron is thus in line to play Sunday against the Texans. With Jack Doyle still dealing with a hip injury and trending toward Week 4 inactive status, Ebron figures to remain heavily involved in the Colts' passing attack this weekend. In Week 3's 20-16 loss the Eagles, Ebron was targeted a team-high 11 times, en route to hauling in five catches for 33 yards.

More News
Our Latest Stories