Ebron (hip) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Ebron was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through session, but his listed return to practice Wednesday puts the tight end on track to suit up for Saturday's divisional-round playoff games against the Chiefs. In 17 games this season (including last weekend's wild-card win over the Titans) Ebron has racked up a fantasy-friendly 14 TDs.

