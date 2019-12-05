Ebron confirmed via his personal Twitter account that he underwent successful surgery Wednesday on both of his ankles.

Ebron's season officially ended when the Colts placed him on injured reserve Nov. 25, and though he should be back to full strength by the time the 2020 campaign kicks off, it's not clear if he'll be wearing an Indianapolis uniform. The 26-year-old will become a free agent again this spring with his two-year, $13 million contract expiring.