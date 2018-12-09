Ebron caught four of eight targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Texans.

Ebron gave the Colts the lead for good when he hauled in a 14-yard pass with just under three minutes remaining in the first half. The 25-year-old has now scored in all but four games this season and as a result is a top-ten tight end over the rest of the season. He'll try to reel in another at home Week 15 against Dallas.