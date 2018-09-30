Colts' Eric Ebron: Scores in loss
Ebron caught five of 10 targets for 40 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-34 loss to Houston.
Ebron got Indy's comeback bid going midway through the fourth quarter with a leaping five-yard touchdown reception. The former top-10 pick is scoring at a pace he never sniffed in Detroit. Certainly, he has benefited from Jack Doyle's absence in recent weeks with 21 targets in his last two games, but -- with a touchdown in three of four games -- Ebron figures to be a solid red-zone threat with or without Doyle in the lineup. He next takes on a Patriots defense that rebounded in a big way in Week 4.
