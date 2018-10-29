Ebron caught all three of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-28 win over the Raiders.

Ebron's biggest play was a 20-yard score in the third quarter. Fellow tight end Jack Doyle returned from a hip injury and led the team with 70 receiving yards and a touchdown, but Ebron's seven touchdowns through eight games this season suggest he'll still be a major red zone weapon when the Colts return from their Week 9 bye.