Ebron caught all three of his targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Jaguars. He also scored a two-yard rushing touchdown in the 29-26 win.

Ebron did all his damage early on, including a 53-yard receiving touchdown on the opening drive and a short rushing score on a gadget play at the end of the first quarter. He reached the end zone again via a 12-yard reception in the second, giving him 10 touchdowns in just nine games this season. Ebron's role as Andrew Luck's top red zone weapon has vaulted him into must-start territory and he'll look to continue his outstanding campaign next Sunday against the Titans.