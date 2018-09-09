Colts' Eric Ebron: Scores touchdown in Colts debut
Ebron caught four of five targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-23, Week 1 loss to the Bengals.
Ebron and Jack Doyle were both heavily involved at the tight end position, as Doyle chipped in a team-high 60 receiving yards on seven catches. Detroit's much-maligned first-round pick in 2014 made a much better first impression on his new team, most notably on a 26-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...