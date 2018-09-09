Ebron caught four of five targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-23, Week 1 loss to the Bengals.

Ebron and Jack Doyle were both heavily involved at the tight end position, as Doyle chipped in a team-high 60 receiving yards on seven catches. Detroit's much-maligned first-round pick in 2014 made a much better first impression on his new team, most notably on a 26-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.