Colts' Eric Ebron: Season-best outing in Week 7
Ebron caught four of five targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 win over Houston.
Ebron did a great job of keeping his feet in bounds on his four-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The tight end has maintained his nose for the end zone even with Jacoby Brissett under center instead of Andrew Luck, as the touchdown was Ebron's third after he scored 13 in 2018. He also set season highs in catches and yards. Ebron will hope to build on this performance when the Broncos come to town in Week 8.
