Colts' Eric Ebron: Sits out another practice
Ebron remains under the weather as of Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
The tight end has also been managing a back issue of late, but his illness is evidently the culprit for his absence from practice Thursday. As long as Ebron practices Friday, in a any capacity, he'll be on track to play Sunday against the Texans.
