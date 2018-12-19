Colts' Eric Ebron: Sits out practice Wednesday
Ebron (quad) did not practice Wednesday.
Ebron logged 38 of a possible 72 snaps on offense in Week 15's win over the Cowboys, en route to catching just one of his three targets for eight yards. So far there's nothing to suggest that his availability for Sunday's game against the Giants is in any danger, but we'll monitor his status as the week rolls along, nonetheless.
