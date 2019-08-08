Ebron won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Bills.

Ebron dealt with a groin issue during the offseason, so his absence is presumably precautionary. Also sitting out the contest is fellow tight end Jack Doyle (oblique), with the Colts resting several dinged up players Thursday night. Ebron's next chance to suit up for a game will occur Aug. 17 against the Browns.

