Colts' Eric Ebron: Splits out wide at practice

Ebron was moved out wide on occasion during Wednesday's OTA session, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Keefer suggested that Ebron's presence outside could become a consistent part of the offense in 2018. It wouldn't be too surprising given Ebron's proficiency as a pass-catcher, with Jack Doyle also on the roster to serve as the in-line tight end. Despite showing some promise at different points in his career, the 25-year-old tight end has yet to put it together completely. The Colts are hoping a change of scenery and game plan will unlock some of his potential.