Colts' Eric Ebron: Splits out wide at practice
Ebron was moved out wide on occasion during Wednesday's OTA session, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Keefer suggested that Ebron's presence outside could become a consistent part of the offense in 2018. It wouldn't be too surprising given Ebron's proficiency as a pass-catcher, with Jack Doyle also on the roster to serve as the in-line tight end. Despite showing some promise at different points in his career, the 25-year-old tight end has yet to put it together completely. The Colts are hoping a change of scenery and game plan will unlock some of his potential.
More News
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...